Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 806.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMG. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $825,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,368.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 182,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $19,970,841.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 794,810 shares of company stock valued at $86,961,210. 30.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

