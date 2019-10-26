Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacor (NYSE:CKH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CKH opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. Seacor has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Seacor had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $197.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.72 million. Analysts predict that Seacor will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 27,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $1,278,497.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,809 shares in the company, valued at $24,707,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Fabrikant sold 6,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $351,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,085 shares of company stock worth $3,016,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Seacor by 325.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Seacor by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

