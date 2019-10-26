Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp set a $58.00 target price on Seagate Technology and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.10.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ STX opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $57.20.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.28%.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $4,887,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $278,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,077. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 61.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.