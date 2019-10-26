Security Asset Management Has $1.04 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Security Asset Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,639,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,857 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,050,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,308 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.25. 6,220,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,074,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.79. The company has a market cap of $292.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $83.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.04.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

