Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 75,000 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,051.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. 28,591,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,760,208. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $269.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.96.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

