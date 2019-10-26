Selfkey (KEY) Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, ABCC, Tidex and Kucoin. Selfkey has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $345,798.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00038369 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.57 or 0.05399064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001008 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00044383 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000149 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029427 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,868,973,735 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, IDEX, Tidex, ABCC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

