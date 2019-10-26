Sensyne Health’s (SENS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SENS. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 262 ($3.42) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 262 ($3.42) price objective on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of SENS stock opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.56) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $154.29 million and a P/E ratio of -6.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 144.31. Sensyne Health has a 1 year low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 192 ($2.51).

Sensyne Health Company Profile

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

