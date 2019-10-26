Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides outsourcing services for residential and commercial customers. The company’s brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec. ServiceMaster. It offers lawn care and landscape maintenance, termite and pest control, home warranties, disaster response and reconstruction, cleaning and disaster restoration, house cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. “

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Servicemaster Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Servicemaster Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.75.

NYSE:SERV traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $42.20. 2,301,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.54. Servicemaster Global has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SERV. Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in Servicemaster Global by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Servicemaster Global by 39.7% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 61,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Servicemaster Global by 24.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Servicemaster Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global in the third quarter worth about $7,284,000.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Servicemaster Global (SERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.