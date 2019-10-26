Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Servicesource International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 375,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,581. Servicesource International has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $86.08 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. Analysts predict that Servicesource International will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Moore acquired 117,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $100,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,241 shares in the company, valued at $703,687.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SREV. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Servicesource International in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in Servicesource International by 281.6% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 419,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 309,724 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Servicesource International by 47.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 228,669 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Servicesource International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Servicesource International during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

