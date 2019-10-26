Sessia Price Tops $0.15 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One Sessia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001609 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Coineal. Over the last week, Sessia has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Sessia has a market capitalization of $863,055.00 and $28,972.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sessia alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00038000 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.19 or 0.05494107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001020 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00044375 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000147 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029343 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,839,841 tokens. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sessia Token Trading

Sessia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sessia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sessia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.