Severfield (LON:SFR) Price Target Raised to GBX 103

Severfield (LON:SFR) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 98 ($1.28) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Severfield in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Severfield in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Severfield alerts:

Shares of LON SFR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 76 ($0.99). The company had a trading volume of 104,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,418. Severfield has a one year low of GBX 60.26 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 78 ($1.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.83. The stock has a market cap of $238.00 million and a PE ratio of 11.52.

In other news, insider Derek Randall sold 29,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total value of £18,928.65 ($24,733.63). In the last three months, insiders bought 557 shares of company stock valued at $37,210.

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.