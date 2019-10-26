Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.18%.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.93. 130,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,157. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 million, a PE ratio of 493.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.26. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.