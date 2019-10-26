Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $570.00 at UBS Group

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $555.00 to $570.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $574.76.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $574.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $358.17 and a one year high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $547.82 and its 200 day moving average is $490.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other news, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total value of $261,306.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,903.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $837,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,412 shares of company stock worth $3,810,168. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 285,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,735,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.