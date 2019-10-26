Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys 526 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,073 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 2.0% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Target by 309.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $2,204,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,089.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,363 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,996,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,524. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $114.83. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $115.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

