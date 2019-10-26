Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $3.80 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises 3.1% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE:AWK traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.11. The stock had a trading volume of 430,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,402. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $85.89 and a one year high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.09.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $470,570.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,358.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $876,694.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,413,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,065. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.