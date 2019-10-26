Shore Capital Downgrades Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) to Hold

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBS. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 418 ($5.46) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Macquarie cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 246 ($3.21) to GBX 201 ($2.63) in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 270.31 ($3.53).

Shares of LON:RBS opened at GBX 225.80 ($2.95) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 209.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 218.07. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 176.55 ($2.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.90.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

