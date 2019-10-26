Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,300 ($16.99)) on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,282.50 ($16.76).

LON OXIG traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,288 ($16.83). 31,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,802. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,282 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,225.30. Oxford Instruments has a 1-year low of GBX 813 ($10.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,468 ($19.18). The firm has a market cap of $739.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

