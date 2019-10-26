Sidoti Begins Coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.58. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.95 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter worth about $67,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 10.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter worth about $1,224,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 17.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,554,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,569,000 after purchasing an additional 230,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,009,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

