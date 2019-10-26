Silent Notary (SNTR) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, Bilaxy, YoBit and DEx.top. Over the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Silent Notary has a total market capitalization of $78,680.00 and approximately $12,009.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00202084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.30 or 0.01484927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030095 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00095589 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Silent Notary Token Profile

Silent Notary’s genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, YoBit, Hotbit, TOPBTC, IDEX, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

