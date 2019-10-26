Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.12-2.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.18. Silgan also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.34-0.39 EPS.

SLGN opened at $30.87 on Friday. Silgan has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silgan from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.80.

In other news, Director John W. Alden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $59,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,404.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $323,972.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

