Silverway (SLV) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Silverway token can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00008974 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $80.94 million and $3.13 million worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Silverway has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Silverway alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,004.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.59 or 0.02724083 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001450 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.03 or 0.00797705 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007331 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Silverway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silverway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.