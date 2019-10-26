Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SFNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $30.00 price target on shares of Simmons First National and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.20.

SFNC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.56. 519,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $233.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,858 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $264,609.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 377,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,411.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

