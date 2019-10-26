Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.30.

NYSE:SPG opened at $155.56 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $145.28 and a twelve month high of $191.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.40 and a 200-day moving average of $161.46. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

