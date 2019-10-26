Skechers USA Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Skechers USA in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers USA’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers USA from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Skechers USA to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

SKX stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. Skechers USA has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $3,453,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,088.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $13,936,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Skechers USA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in Skechers USA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skechers USA by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Skechers USA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skechers USA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

