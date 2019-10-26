Sky Investment Group LLC Acquires 655 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.91. 2,390,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,143,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $281.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.84.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

