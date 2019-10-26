Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 1,390 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for about 1.5% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $5,185,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,008.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,241. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.96. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

