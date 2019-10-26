Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 632 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. NESTLE S A/S comprises 2.2% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.0% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 430,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,485,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 182,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 76.6% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTLE S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,495. NESTLE S A/S has a one year low of $78.62 and a one year high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.68 and a 200 day moving average of $103.69.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

