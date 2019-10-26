Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Separately, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. Skyline has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,229.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 15,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $501,128.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,750,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,846 shares of company stock worth $8,185,195 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,889,000 after acquiring an additional 797,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,633,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,105,000 after acquiring an additional 185,093 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Skyline by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,372,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,946,000 after acquiring an additional 54,847 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyline by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,452,000 after buying an additional 434,899 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

