SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Given New $14.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

SLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of SLM from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Compass Point cut shares of SLM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price target on shares of SLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,287. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $405.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.58 million. SLM had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

