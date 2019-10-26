Social Send (SEND) Trading Up 16.2% This Week

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Social Send has a market capitalization of $100,483.00 and $39.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One Social Send coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009178 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002432 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004782 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Social Send Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 38,677,760 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

