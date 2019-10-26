Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCGLY. BNP Paribas reissued a buy rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut Societe Generale from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised Societe Generale from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Societe Generale from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Societe Generale currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Societe Generale has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter. Societe Generale had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Societe Generale will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Societe Generale

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

