Somerset Trust Co Acquires 157 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. VF makes up about 1.3% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in VF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in VF during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in VF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 14,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in VF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in VF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in VF by 447.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of VF to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $1,533,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,684,969.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,230 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $6.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,227,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,254. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average of $87.61. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

