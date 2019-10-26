Somerset Trust Co Has $298,000 Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co owned approximately 1.90% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 376.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 88.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period.

PSCM stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.65. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0967 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

