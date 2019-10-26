Somerset Trust Co Sells 1,767 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for about 2.4% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, insider Christopher T. Calio sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total transaction of $396,566.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,835.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,364 shares of company stock worth $15,245,456. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

UTX stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $142.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,900,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,333. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.97 and its 200 day moving average is $132.88. The company has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

