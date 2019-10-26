Somerset Trust Co Sells 409 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 61,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its holdings in American International Group by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $422,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $52.80. 1,725,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

