Somerset Trust Co Sells 907 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Integre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,259,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 76,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $108.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.09 and its 200-day moving average is $113.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

