Sony (NYSE:SNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Gabelli

Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Sony (NYSE:SNE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.24% from the company’s current price.

Sony stock opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average is $53.84. Sony has a twelve month low of $41.91 and a twelve month high of $60.74.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $17.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.21 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sony will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sony by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Sony by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

