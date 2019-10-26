South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.70 Million

Analysts forecast that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will report $164.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.00 million and the lowest is $164.40 million. South State reported sales of $160.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $647.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $647.20 million to $648.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $665.25 million, with estimates ranging from $663.90 million to $666.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. South State had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $88.00 price target on shares of South State and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

In other South State news, Director James W. Roquemore sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $364,834.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,767.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 8,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $625,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,564 shares of company stock worth $1,547,810. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of South State by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 5,404.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 200,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,111,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of South State by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 198,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,627,000 after buying an additional 15,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

SSB opened at $77.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. South State has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average is $74.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.34.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

