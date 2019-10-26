Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ SBSI traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 152,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBSI. ValuEngine cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

