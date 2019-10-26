SpaceChain Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, HitBTC, Upbit and Coinnest. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $161,065.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000160 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, EXX, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

