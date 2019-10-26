Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Receives $20.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

SBPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 255.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBPH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.28. On average, analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

