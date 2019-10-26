SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at First Analysis

First Analysis upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. First Analysis also issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPSC. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.61.

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $3.49 on Friday, reaching $52.24. 902,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 85.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.80. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $59.14.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.09 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 11.67%. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 10,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,612.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at $6,859,610.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $2,815,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,217.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 99.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,677,000 after acquiring an additional 652,097 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 98.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 954,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after buying an additional 472,516 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,976,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,959,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 309.4% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 228,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 172,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

