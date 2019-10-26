Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 657 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Diodes by 58.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 11.5% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 104.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.20 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Diodes’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Emily Yang sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $70,469.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,782.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Evan Yu sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $210,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,151 shares of company stock worth $380,982. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

