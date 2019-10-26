Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Square by 130.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Square by 78.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in Square by 38.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Square by 62.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush set a $75.00 price target on Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on Square and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.39.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $409,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 373,984 shares in the company, valued at $30,603,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 442,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,645,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,048 shares of company stock worth $2,979,489 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Square stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,144.50, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

