Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Downgraded to Hold at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SWK. ValuEngine cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.29.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.35. The stock had a trading volume of 885,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,430. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.51. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $106.97 and a 12-month high of $154.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

