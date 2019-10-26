State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth $57,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth $84,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Ameren by 102.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in Ameren by 12.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.59. 1,292,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,874. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $80.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average is $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). Ameren had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

