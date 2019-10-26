State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 249.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,364,000 after buying an additional 51,918 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Barclays set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

ARE stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $158.25. 279,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,096. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $159.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $1,158,675.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 438,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,737,994.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $646,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,406,710.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,233 shares of company stock worth $14,160,256 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

