State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,119,000 after buying an additional 937,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,843,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,115 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PPL by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,097,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PPL by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,914,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PPL by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,785,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,442,000 after acquiring an additional 372,921 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $679,300.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,206.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $7,095,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.22. 3,391,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643,137. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $33.44.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.41.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

