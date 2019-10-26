State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,007. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.77 and a 12 month high of $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens set a $95.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.