State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 230,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $26,123,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.10. The company had a trading volume of 792,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,923. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $118,379.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,002.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,331,715.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,717.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,189. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.12.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

